Boardman man arrested for shots fired incident in Irrigon

IRRIGON, Ore.- The Morrow County Sheriff's Office reports that a Boardman man was arrested on May 5 following a shots fired incident on May 1.
At around 8:15 p.m. on May 1, the Morrow County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received calls about shots being fired near the Irrigon Shell Station, reporting a Hispanic male firing at another man and a vehicle.
The man was later identified as Jose Carlos Gonzalez, 37, who had been following a female victim on Highway 730 and driving erratically to attempt to stop her vehicle.
Gonzalez later pulled out a handgun in the parking lot of the Irrigon Shell Station and fired shots at a man who arrived to attempt to help the female victim. The man left the scene unharmed.
Gonzalez then attempted to force the female into his car which she resisted. He fled the scene moments later.
According to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between Gonzalez and the female victim.
Following investigation, Gonzalez was arrested on the evening of May 5 and put in the Umatilla County Jail.
He has been charged with second degree Attempted Kidnapping, first degree Attempted Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Harassment, Domestic Violence, and Recklessly Endangering Another.
Gonzales is lodged with no bail. This investigation is on-going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.