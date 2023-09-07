BOARDMAN, Ore.- The City of Boardman Oregon has adopted a new urban renewal plan.
On September 5, 2023, the Boardman City Council approved the ordinance from the Urban Renewal District.
The North Urban Renewal District consists of 181 acres. The goal of this plan will be to address infrastructure deficiencies and provide economic development tools.
This Urban Renewal Plan will not increase property taxes for property owners.
Instead, the plan will receive funding the same way taxes are disbursed to other taxing districts.
Much of the funds generated by the taxes will be spent on transportation needs such as improvements on Northeast Front Street and an extension on Northeast Boardman Avenue to Olson Road.
The plan also includes new roadways connecting Northeast Columbia Avenue to Northeast Boardman Avenue. It will also connect Northeast 2nd Street to Northeast Columbia Avenue.
