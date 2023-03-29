BOARDMAN, Ore.-
The City of Boardman is encouraging residents to participate in community clean-up efforts throughout April.
Garbage vouchers are available for the disposal of yard debris at the Finley Butte Landfill and the North Morrow Transfer Station. According to a press release from the City of Boardman the disposal vouchers are free, but there is a $50 limit.
The disposal vouchers are available at Boardman City Hall beginning March 29. For more information on the vouchers and what can be disposed of with them please call 481-9252.
