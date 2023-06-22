BOARDMAN, Ore.- The City of Boardman is sponsoring a citywide cleanup throughout the month of July.
According to a press release from the City the program encourages residents to clean up their property by disposing of yard debris.
Garbage vouchers will be available for Boardman residents and are valid during the month of July at Finley Butte Landfill and the North Morrow Transfer Station.
Vouchers are available at Boardman City Hall at 200 City Center Circle beginning June 30, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.