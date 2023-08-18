Boat and trailer detached from vehicle
WSDOT

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash.-An accident involving a boat and trailer in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near the summit of Snoqualmie Pass has reduced traffic to one lane.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation a 26-foot boat and trailer became detached from a tow vehicle near milepost 54 and is causing delays and back ups for travelers in the area.