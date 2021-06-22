Boat Launch and River access will be closed this weekend for Richland Regatta

RICHLAND, WA - The Northwest Power Boat Association is continuing their annual Richland Regatta race at Howard Amon Park and will close the boat launch and part of the Columbia River for public use.
Beginning Thursday, June 25 at 7:00 AM through Sunday evening, June 27, the north boat launch (off of Newton Street) will be closed. The launch will be fully open and available on Monday, June 28.
Lee Boulevard will close at Amon Park Drive east to the river, and from the Fingernail Stage to the Parking Lot, north to Newton Street beginning Friday, June 25 at 7:00 a.m., through Sunday, June 2, at approximately 9:00 p.m.
The section of Columbia River that borders Howard Amon Park will also close to boat traffic each day from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 6:00 p.m., depending on the weather or race delays. There will not be an opportunity to move past the course on the river during the event.
This information is also published on the United States Coast Guard “Local Notice to Mariners”. You can view it at https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/pdf/lnms/lnm13242021.pdf.