UMATILLA, Ore.- A boat with three people on board was towed to shore by Umatilla County Marine Deputies around 8:15 p.m. on May 10.
According to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) the boat became disabled and was adrift in the Columbia River. Responding Deputies towed the boat back to the Umatilla Marina.
The owner of the boat, a 22-year-old Hermiston man was cited for registration violations according to the UCSO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.