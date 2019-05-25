RICHLAND, WA- Boating is an extremely fun way you can enjoy your Memorial Day weekend but it can also be one of the most dangerous. Benton County Sheriff's Office would like to remind you to get your boat inspected before heading out and to follow these tips.

Always have a life jacket on board and make sure they are sized correctly for the people who are wearing it. Even though the temperatures are rising the water still hasn't done the same, so don't jump into the water just yet. Always remember to have a sober driver when enjoying the water as well. And most importantly be aware of other boaters out on the water.