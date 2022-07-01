TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Summer and warmer weather means more people out on the water. With that, comes staying safe, especially on a boat.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office tells me its job it to ensure all people on the water stay safe.
I spent the day with Deputy Brad Klippert to learn about patrolling the area and
"I look for is unsafe actions, especially something that would hurt somebody on another vessel or something that would hurt other people," says Deputy Klippert, "then we do safety inspections on vessels mainly at the port."
The inspections are to make sure boat owners have what they are supposed to like flares, horns, life jackets and boater registrations are up to date.
This holiday weekend, it's especially important to follow rules and regulations with boating on the Columbia River.
BCSO Deputy Klippert tells me it's a dry weekend in Washington State, meaning people shouldn't push the limits when drinking on the river.
Boating under the influence is no different than driving a car. The blood alcohol level is .08 and drugs are also regulated on the water, that's why (just like driving car) it's best to have a designated driver.
For the swimmers, it's extremely important to have an orange flag on board. Waving the flag when people are planning to swim let's other boaters know people are in the water, meaning they should be extra cautious.
People planning to paddle board are required to carry a life jacket and safety with them at all times.
Kids must be wearing the life jacket as long as they are on the water, boating or swimming.
Boaters and paddleboarders should be cautious about where there's swimming and no swimming zones to avoid accidents.
"Just be very very careful when you're swimming because some of the choices that we make that seem like a lot of fun can have fatal results," Deputy Klippert tells me, "We just want everybody to be safe and have a great summer and we don't want anyone to be injured."
So, if you're thinking of joining friends on the boat over the holiday (or all summer long) be cautious of your surroundings, know the rules and regulations and also, have some fun responsibly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.