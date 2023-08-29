KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:47 p.m. According to Kennewick Fire Department Chief Chad Michael, Bob Olson Parkway is now open.
Fire is currently fully contained.
Crews will remain on scene to mop up according to Michael.
The fire is estimated to have grown between 10 and 15 acres.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Bob Olson Parkway is currently closed in both directions from W. 15th place to 24th due to a fire burning on the south side of the road.
Currently no structures are threatened by the fire according to Cody Albertin with the Kennewick Police. There is no estimated timetable for when the road will be reopened.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide accurate and timely information as we receive it.
