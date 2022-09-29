BOCC plans helicopter airlift to remove nine tons of debris from the Yakima and Naches rivers

YAKIMA, WASH. -
The Board of Yakima County Commissioners (BOCC) says a helicopter airlift will remove over nine tons of debris along the Yakima and Naches rivers starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 5.
BOCC says the debris includes human waste, garbage and syringes. It’s associated with six abandoned encampments on public properties in the 13-mile Selah Gap to Union Gap area. They say the waste is located on islands in the Yakima River, along the floodways and in other areas difficult to reach by foot.
According to BOCC, county staff has worked for several weeks to bag the debris to stage it for the airlift. An estimated 75 bags, each weighing about 250 pounds, have been collected so far.
BOCC says airlifting the waste out not only protects the river, but also the ecosystem and ensures waste will not be washed downstream during high-water events.
“Abandoned camps pose serious public health and safety risks to our community, the environment, and the campers themselves,” said County Commission Chair Amanda McKinney. “Hepatitis B among campers, wildfires, and risk to first responders who rescue campers during flooding events put our entire community at risk. Our goal is to encourage campers to avail themselves of sanctioned shelters, and to return the river areas to the public purpose for which they are intended.”
Funding for the airlift was made possible by the Yakima Health District (YHD) and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). BOCC says they have also committed funds to cover landfill tipping fees for community cleanups.
The airlift is expected to take up to six hours. The Greenway area between Boise Pond and the McGuire Playground will be closed to the public during the airlift to ensure public safety, according to BOCC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.