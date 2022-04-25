KENNEWICK, Wash. -
A concerned neighbor called about a structure fire on East 15th Avenue and S Elm Street around 10:36 a.m. on April 25. East 15th was temporarily closed.
Two dogs were initially inside, but a neighbor knocked the door down and saved them. The dogs are ok.
In total, eight fire engines responded. It was initially reported that the fire did not result in any injuries. However, a body was later found inside the home, according to Benton County Fire District 1 Chief Lonnie Click.
The investigation was then transferred to Benton County Sheriff's Office. The nature of the death and how the fire started are currently unknown. An autopsy has been requested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.