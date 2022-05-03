FRANKLIN, Wash. - Franklin County Coroner, Curtis McGary, tells us the body found in the reservoir Saturday afternoon is a male.
McGary says there are no signs of trauma and the cause of death is still unknown.
The coroner's office says the body has been in the reservoir for months.
At this time, McGary says the coroner's office is waiting on DNA toxicology reports but it can take up to three months.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
