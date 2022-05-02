Body discovered in the Scooteney Reservoir Sunday evening

Franklin County, Wash. - While kids were fishing in the Scooteney Reservoir Sunday evening, they found a body floating in the willows.
Deputies from Franklin County were dispatched after 7:00 pm Sunday evening.
When deputies arrived, the body seemed to be in an advanced state of decomposition.
The scene was closed over night where Detectives and State Crime Lab teams will continue their investigation.
The Franklin County Coroner's Office will be on scene with Detectives to investigate.
At this time, the Sheriff's Office doesn't have any reports of a missing person for the area or responded to Scooteney Reservoir for suspicious activities.
The Sheriff's Office will be reaching out to other law enforcement agencies in the area for any missing persons reports.
If you have any information regarding the investigation, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 509-545-3501.
