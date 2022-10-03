Body-Focused Repetitive Behavior Awareness Week

Each year, October 1 through 7 is Body-Focused Repetitive Behavior (BFRB) Awareness Week, to educate people about the multiple behaviors it consists of, how common they are and how to support people with them. BFRBs include hair pulling (trichotillomania), skin picking (dermatillomania), nail biting, cheek biting and the like.
One in every 20 people experience some kind of BFRB, or 3% of the world, yet they historically are experienced with a degree of shame and isolation, according to the TLC Foundation for BFRBs.
“BFRB Awareness Week helps destigmatize and break down myths and misperceptions about body-focused repetitive behaviors to build more opportunities for full community inclusion, compassion, and hope for individuals experiencing BFRBs, as well as the people who love and support them,” said the TLC Foundation for BFRBs.
The foundation is hosting numerous events each day over the week for people experiencing BFRBs and those who wish to better understand them. This year’s theme is BFRB Brave.
At this time, there is no known specific cause for any BFRB, although research suggests some people may be more genetically predisposed to develop them. There is also no general cure, but some people find success in treatment therapies.
The TLC Foundation for BFRBs works to destigmatize the behaviors year-round, offering support, education and research.
Myths and Misconceptions
Everyone can control their behaviors; BFRBs are only bad habits.
BFRBs are different for everyone. Some people can easily control the behaviors, some have periods that come in waves, others experience it for life, trying to stop but are unable. Medically, they are considered impulse control disorders.
BFRBs are a form of self-harm.
These behaviors are not medically considered to be self-harm; rather a compulsion that may inadvertently cause harm. In fact, many people report a pleasurable or satisfactory experience while engaging in the behavior.
“When a person engages in their BFRB, physical damage is created as a result of their behavior but is an unintentional result of their repetitive behavior,” said the TLC Foundation for BFRBs.
BFRBs are caused by OCD and anxiety.
There are numerous expected causes of BFRBs, but they are separate from OCD and anxiety.
“BFRBs are among the most poorly understood, underdiagnosed, and untreated group of mental health disorders,” said the TLC Foundation for BFRBs.
BFRBs aren’t a big deal.
Depending on the severity of symptoms and timing of treatment, BFRBs can lead to tissue damage, bleeding, bruising, scabbing, hair loss, infections and more. Additionally, more serious cases of BFRBs can impact how someone exists in society, including their work, school and family interactions.
