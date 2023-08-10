A Texas man whose body was found in Arches National Park in Utah is believed to have died of heat stroke while on a trip to spread his father’s ashes. Two sisters of James Bernard Hendricks said the 66-year-old Austin man likely became disoriented from heat, dehydration and high altitude. Hendricks said in social media posts before his death that he was stopping in Utah while traveling to the Sierra Nevada region of Nevada and California to spread his father's ashes. Hendricks was reported overdue on Aug. 1. Rangers found his body in the park later that day. His water bottle was empty.