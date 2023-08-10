UMATILLA CO., Ore. - According to a press release from the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, on August 9, 2023, a body of an adult female was found at a residence on Highway 332 outside of Milton-Freewater, Oregon.
Prior to the discovery, the Sheriff's Office received a welfare request and a missing persons report from the residence.
The death is considered suspicious and a death investigation will be conducted by the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office in cooperation with the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office.
The investigation is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.