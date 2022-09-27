KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Around 1 p.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office was notified of possible human remains in a bag floating in the river.
The BCSO remained on scene and located the remains just east of the Cable Bridge.
According to the Benton County Coroner's Office they will work with detectives to determine an identity and cause of death.
Anyone with any information on the body that was found should call the BCSO at 509-735-6555.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
