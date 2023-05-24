YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The woman's body found in Mabton on April 30 has been identified.
According to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice the woman who was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Mabton, was 17-year-old Samantha Kalinchuk of Spokane and the cause of death was homicide.
Her death is being investigated by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact YCSO at 509-574-2500.
