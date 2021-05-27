Body found in remains of a motor home fire on Fruitvale Blvd.

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Fire Department (YFD) found a body in the remains of a motor home that caught on fire Thursday morning.
YFD was sent to the 1600 block of Fruitvale Blvd. with a call of a motor home on fire. When they arrived they found one victim of the fire still in the motor home.
The Yakima County Coroner and Yakima Police are still investigating the cause of death but believe the victim is the 56-year-old owner of the home.
Reports say the fire had begun to spread to adjacent residences, but firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished it.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.