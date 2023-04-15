Body found in Sarg Hubbard Park pond in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. -- A body was found in Sarg Hubbard Park pond earlier today, according to the Yakima Police Department. 

In a Facebook post, YPD said that the body appeared to be an adult man and could be a missing person. 

The pond was originally scheduled to host a Kids Fish-In event by the Yakima Greenway which has been moved until 3:30 p.m. today.

The situation is still under investigation by YPD. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

Tags