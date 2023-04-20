YAKIMA, Wash.- The body found on April 15 before a Kids Fish-In at the Sarg Hubbard Reflection Pond has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Schreck.
The investigation is still open and the Yakima Police Department does not suspect foul play in his death.
YPD and the Yakima County Coroners Officer have been unable to contact next of kin at this point. Any information about a family contact should be directed to the Coroners Office at 509-574-1610
