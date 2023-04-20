Body found in Sarg Hubbard Park pond in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- The body found on April 15 before a Kids Fish-In at the Sarg Hubbard Reflection Pond has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Schreck.

The investigation is still open and the Yakima Police Department does not suspect foul play in his death.

Man did not die from drowning

YPD and the Yakima County Coroners Officer have been unable to contact next of kin at this point. Any information about a family contact should be directed to the Coroners Office at 509-574-1610