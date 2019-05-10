TIETON, WA - The identity of a body found in a Tieton field has been released.

On May 4, 2019, Yakima County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 100 block of N. Tieton Road for a report of an unidentified dead person lying in a field.

An autopsy was performed on May 9 at the Yakima County Coroner's Office, and the person was positively identified as 33-year-old Jennifer Crystal Patterson of Yakima. Law enforcement is withholding the cause of death for the integrity of the investigation, and they currently have no suspects or persons of interest.

If anyone has information about this homicide, please call Detective Mike Williams at (509) 574-2550 or CrimeStoppers at (800) 248-9980 www.crimestoppersyakco.org.