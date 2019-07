TOPPENISH, WA - The Yakima County Coroner has identified the remains found in a refrigerator last week in Toppenish.

The coroner says the body is that of 32-year-old Rosenda Strong of Toppenish. The coroner was able to identify her using dental records.

The cause of her death is still under investigation, but is considered a homicide.

Strong was last seen on October 2, 2018.