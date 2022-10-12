WAPATO, Wash.-
On the morning of Monday, October, 10, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in an orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road in Wapato.
According to a YCSO press release, Deputies discovered a body and observed wounds on it.
The crime scene is being investigated and the YCSO says the identity of the body will be released after an autopsy is performed.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Sergio Reyna at 509-574-2567.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
