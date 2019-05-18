Update 05/19/2019

The body recovered from the Yakima River Saturday afternoon as been identified as 29-year-old Ryan Chapman.

The official cause of death is still yet to be determined by the autopsy but investigators believe that it was a possible suicide.

The body was found in the area near the Duportail Bridge. Deputies blocked off the area while they were investigating.

RICHLAND, WA - A body was found in the Yakima River this afternoon.

Benton County Sheriff Deputies responded to the report, this was in the area of Duportail Bridge.

Deputies tell us it was the body of a man that was found. The deputies blocked off the area while they continued their investigation.

At this time not too many details are being revealed about what happened. This is an ongoing investigation we will update you when we know more.