MOUNT RAINIER, Wash.- The body of a climber that was recovered on June 6 has identified as Earl Dawes Eddy III.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the 80-year-old climber. The investigation found he died on June 6 at 2:15 p.m.
Eddy III was 80 years old.
Toxicology reports, with the cause of death, will not be available for three to four months.
When information was first released, Mount Rainier said Eddy matched the description of the body that was found but needed to be confirmed.
Eddy embarked on a solo climb of the mountain on May 30 was last confirmed to be near Cathedral Gap on May 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.