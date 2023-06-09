Passes near Mount Rainier to open just in time for Memorial Day Weekend

MOUNT RAINIER, Wash.- The body of a climber that was recovered on June 6 has identified as Earl Dawes Eddy III. 

The Pierce County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the 80-year-old climber. The investigation found he died on June 6 at 2:15 p.m.

Toxicology reports, with the cause of death, will not be available for three to four months.

A mountain climber from Spokane has been found dead on Mt. Rainier six days after he began a climb.

When information was first released, Mount Rainier said Eddy matched the description of the body that was found but needed to be confirmed. 

Eddy embarked on a solo climb of the mountain on May 30 was last confirmed to be near Cathedral Gap on May 30.