WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
UPDATE: 4:19 p.m.
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the body as 36-year-old Eswin Danilo Reyes Gonzalez, a Kennewick fisherman reported missing on May 22.
His family has been notified.
Foul play is not suspected following the autopsy, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
June 6, 2022 10:41 a.m.
On Sunday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. a fisherman located a body in the Walla Walla River.
The Columbia Dive Rescue, Walla Walla County District 5 and 6, Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives arrived to the location and recovered the remains. Walla Walla County coroner, Richard Greenwood, took possession of the remains.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.
This is a developing story, we will be sure to add additional updates as soon as we get more information.
