PASCO, WASH. - Pasco Fire Department recovered the body of a male floating in the Columbia River Saturday Afternoon. The identity of the male has is still unknown.
Officers with Pasco Fire and PD say a people aboard a tug boat called Walla Walla dispatch to report a body in the Snake River and into the Columbia River.
The boat followed the body from the Snake River into the Columbia where the Pasco Fire Department recovered it.
At this time, Franklin County Sheriffs Office is investigating.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
