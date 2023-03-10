BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies recovered the body of an infant on I-82 around 9:54 a.m. on March 6.
According to the BCSO the infant was found near the eastbound I-82 on ramp. An autopsy was performed on March 7 and the infant was determined to be a 30 week old stillborn girl.
Anyone with any information on this case should contact BCSO Detective Conner at 509-735-6555.
MARCH 10, 2023. 6:40 a.m.
Benton County Coroner William Leach has confirmed to NonStop Local that the body of a child was found in Benton County and that the Benton County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the case.
According to Leach the body was found in a bag along the side of I-82 between Richland and Benton City.
An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, March 8 and the Coroner's Office is awaiting the results.
This is developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we receive it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.