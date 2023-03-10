The body of a child was found in a bag along I-82 on March 7. The Coroner's Office is awaiting autopsy results and the BCSO is investigating the case.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies recovered the body of an infant on I-82 around 9:54 a.m. on March 6.

According to the BCSO the infant was found near the eastbound I-82 on ramp. An autopsy was performed on March 7 and the infant was determined to be a 30 week old stillborn girl.

Anyone with any information on this case should contact BCSO Detective Conner at 509-735-6555.

MARCH 10, 2023. 6:40 a.m.

Benton County Coroner William Leach has confirmed to NonStop Local that the body of a child was found in Benton County and that the Benton County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the case.

According to Leach the body was found in a bag along the side of I-82 between Richland and Benton City.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, March 8 and the Coroner's Office is awaiting the results.

This is developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we receive it.