YAKIMA, Wash. -

Yakima County Coroner's Office have identified the remains of 24-year-old Jennifer Caridad from Sunnyside.

YCCO says her body was found on Tuesday, May 24 near Granger.

The remains were determined to be Jennifer's by a Washington State Boarded Forensic Odontologist.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has determined the manner of death to be homicide, but the cause of death is waiting for Forensic Anthropologist findings.

The YCCO staff extends their condolences to the friends and family of Jennifer Caridad.

Our reporter Jessica Perez spoke with Jennifer's father, who tells her the family has been advised to not speak to media during the investigation.