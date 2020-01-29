WALLA WALLA, WA - The body of a man reported missing out of College Place was found Wednesday morning, Jan. 29 by a kayaker on the Columbia River near Wallula Junction.

Walla Walla County Sheriff's deputies found the body of Arcane J. Wilkinson, or "AJ", just after 8 a.m. at the mouth of the Walla Walla River where it empties into the Columbia River.

Wilkinson was reported missing out of College Place in mid-December of 2019.

Walla Walla County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

"We have counseling services available if needed," said Walla Walla County Sheriff Joe Klundt.