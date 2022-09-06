body of missing jogger found Monday

body found during the investigation into the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old woman who was abducted during a run Friday morning, has been confirmed as the missing jogger, authorities said Tuesday.

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, announced Monday that a body had been discovered one day after charges were announced against Cleotha Abston.

Abston, 38, was charged Sunday with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher's disappearance. After her body was identified, additional charges were filed, including first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping.
 
He was also charged with unrelated offenses of identity theft, theft of property and credit card fraud, police said.

During an arraignment Tuesday, a judge set his bond for $510,000. Abston told the judge that he could not afford a lawyer and was appointed a public defender. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to be arraigned on the murder charges.

Fletcher's body was found just after 5 p.m. Monday in a vacant duplex apartment on Victor Street, police said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he believes the kidnapping was "an isolated attack by a stranger."