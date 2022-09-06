A body found during the investigation into the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old woman who was abducted during a run Friday morning, has been confirmed as the missing jogger, authorities said Tuesday.
Police in Memphis, Tennessee, announced Monday that a body had been discovered one day after charges were announced against Cleotha Abston.
During an arraignment Tuesday, a judge set his bond for $510,000. Abston told the judge that he could not afford a lawyer and was appointed a public defender. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to be arraigned on the murder charges.
Fletcher's body was found just after 5 p.m. Monday in a vacant duplex apartment on Victor Street, police said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he believes the kidnapping was "an isolated attack by a stranger."
