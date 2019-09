WARDEN, WA - The body of a missing Othello man was recovered this week from a south Grant County Lake.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says after an extensive seven-week search which included many diving missions, Arthur Valentino Madrigal's body was recovered from Canal Lake, about six miles southwest of Warden.

Madrigal was reported missing on August 3, 2019 from nearby Heart Lake.

Detectives are waiting for the results of an autopsy. This remains an ongoing investigation.