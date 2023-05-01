Body of young woman shot to death found in Mabton

MABTON, Wash. -- A young woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Mabton Sunday afternoon, according to officials with the Yakima County Coroner's Office.
Deputy Corner Marshall Slight said the young woman was found around 3:30 p.m.
Slight said an autopsy was conducted today, but they could not identify her. The Coroner's and Yakima County Sheriff's offices are now attempting to use fingerprints and dental records to find her identity.
The woman's death was ruled a homicide and is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
