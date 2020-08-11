KENNEWICK, WA- Two years ago five homes in Kennewick burned as the Bofer Canyon Fire made its way into Kennewick. Now, residents in the hardest-hit neighborhood remember the day and the fire that moved in.

Lorrie Ratchford has lived in the Bofer Canyon area for 24 years, on August 11, 2018, she lost everything.

"It was smoky, it was black, my husband couldn't breathe...I remember saying I just lost everything. I still go back and go I oh I don't have this or that, oh yeah it burned up, so I'm still trying to get over that," Ratchford said.

Ratchford said that she and her husband went to the store to get something and when they looked up toward the hill all they saw was smoke. She drove up toward the fire to watch as it was approaching her front porch.

"It was awful but I think I was in shock because looking back I just sat there maybe I should've come up here to do something... it's just weird to lose everything," Ratchford said.

The fire destroyed Ratchford's home. All that remains today is her driveway.

Down the street, her neighbors also remember the day. Karl Kuhlers, a neighbor, says it is a day he can't forget.

"We've had two major fires that we have had to evacuate on.. one was several years ago and of course two years ago... It was scary I don't think it can get any worse than the one-two years ago," Kuhlers said.

Kuhlers' home was untouched but he said he remembers the scary moment when the fire was coming over the hill.

"We lost five houses here and a shed across the street but our house here wasn't even touched. It is scary because it comes down and you don't know how far it is going to go," Kuhlers said.

Next door Shawn Simleness, another neighbor said he and his wife were one of the first ones to report the fire.

"I saw some smoke coming up over the hill and called it in... It was here in about 15 minutes-20 minutes from the time I saw the smoke it was on the top of the ridge it had crested over the top," Simleness said.

He said from his front door he could feel the heat and wanted to warn his neighbors on the street.

"We didn't know if we were going to lose everything we were just fortunate we got our kids out and then we were just thinking of people. Of course, you kind of care about your stuff but you start quickly evaluating what's important and people's lives are what's important," Simleness said.

Neighbors now are taking every step they can to make sure more homes in the area do not fall victim to another fire. Simleness said he has already begun cutting down extra brush and changing his landscaping for more fire defense.

"As long as you try to prepare for the worst and that was a shocker... so we have made some preparations but you know if it comes it comes," Simleness said.

Ratchford and her husband have begun to rebuild their home, but they want to be more prepared if another fire comes their way.

"We're going to put a sprinkler system, we put a fire hydrant up there, were going to put a wall in the back. People have said that when you live on a hill you are at risk so we are going to take every precaution we can so that won't happen again," Ratchford said.