EPHRATA, Wash.-UPDATE. AUGUST 23. The precautionary boil water advisory in Ephrata has been lifted according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
More information on the lifting of the advisory is available through the City of Ephrata.
AUGUST 22.
A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for most of Ephrata after "negative pressure" was detected in the water system.
The advisory is a precautionary measure and is in effect for homes and businesses east of the red line on the above map issued by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
The homes and businesses west of the canal/red line are not under the boil advisory.
Tests from samples taken Monday, August 21 should be available by Wednesday, August 23 and the City of Ephrata will make the results public and notify residents when the boil advisory has been lifted.
More information on the boil advisory is available by calling Ephrata City Hall at 509-754-4601.
The advisory was issued after City Officials received calls from community members experiencing low water pressure on Sunday, August 20. City staff found low reservoirs and a malfunctioning water monitoring system.
According to a City of Ephrata press release the malfunction prevented the alarm system from issuing a warning that notifies staff of irregularities remotely during non-business hours. Staff manually turned on well pumps, overriding the automated system, and monitored the reservoirs as they refilled.
On Monday, August 21 City Officials became aware that there may have been "negative pressure" or backflow into the water system. City Official then contacted the state's drinking water officials for guidance and issued the boil advisory as a precaution.
For those in the boil water advisory area the State Drinking Water Department recommends the following precautions:
- Bring water to a boil for one minute and then cool before using.
- Boiled water or purchased bottled water should be used for brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.