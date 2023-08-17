YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Water customers in Zone 2a of the Terrace Heights water system are no longer under a boil water advisory.
Yakima County Public Services is advising residents that it is no longer necessary to boil water before using it after recent tests showed the absence of E. Coli and total coliform in the water.
Over the past two weeks Yakima County Public Services has been working with the state Department of Health to perform water samples, complete inspections, disinfections and flushing of the system to ensure water safety.
According to Yakima Public Works the exact source of the contamination could not be found, however, the contamination is thought to have impacted the water to an area consisting of five homes.
Water customers with any question can contact Yakima County Public Services at (509) 574-2300 and Yakima County is seeking public feedback on its response to the contamination, with residents asked to email davidh@co.yakima.wa.us, lisa.freund@co.yakima.wa.us, or amanda.mckinney@co.yakima.wa.us.
