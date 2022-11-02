Bomb Squad clears suspicious device in Adams County car with crime connections

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — The Tri-City Bomb Squad responded to the 300 block of Reynolds Road on November 2 to assist the Adams County Sheriff’s Office after they found a possible explosive in a car related to a suspect, according to Sheriff Dale Wagner.
Deputies were searching for wanted Nicholas Romero-Rivera in the area after an incident had occurred there days before. A car was found in the area that had been “involved in the incident,” according to Wagner. The car reportedly had a derogatory message toward law enforcement written on the window. The deputies were preparing to impound the car for evidence when the possible explosive was seen between the front seats.
The bomb squad was called in to help clear the car, and some nearby homes were evacuated in the meantime. The device was found to be safe, according to an update from the Richland Police Department. It will reportedly now be destroyed.
Romero-Rivera is still wanted and considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 509-969-1122.
