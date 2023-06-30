WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Richland Bomb Squad responded after Walla Walla Police found a suspicious device outside of the Harbor Freight store in Walla Walla on June 30.
Walla Walla Police first received reports of the suspicious device shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the store at 460 N. Wilbur Ave. Responding officers found the device, a cylindrical object about 6 inches long and 3 inches in diameter on the sidewalk by the front doors of the store.
The store was evacuated and a safety perimeter was set up while the Richland Bomb Squad made its way to Walla Walla.
The Bomb Squad analyzed the device from a safe distance and determined that it was not an explosive. According to WWPD's press release the device was a capacitor, an electric device used in common household electronics like dishwashers.
Walla Walla Police are investigating the incident and reviewing surveillance footage to see when the device was left and possibly who left it. Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the WWPD at 509-527-4434.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.