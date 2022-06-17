WENATCHEE, Wash. - The suspect from Wednesday's bomb threat in Wenatchee has been arrested. Wenatchee Police responded to a bomb threat at the Chelan County Superior Court Wednesday at around 1:40 p.m.
Courthouse employees began to evacuate the building as officers arrived. Police made a sweep throughout the building and did not find any suspicious objects.
Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County Fire District #2 assisted in the search. The Washington State Patrol Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was called in to search for any potentially hazardous devices.
The suspect was soon identified as a 35-year-old East Wenatchee man. He was involved in the call made to police to try and avoid a scheduled court appearance.
He was booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center on one count of Threat to Bomb or Injure Property and an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
