Detour signs

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- The Bombing Range/Keene Rd intersection will be closed from April 14-17.

Construction to replace a roundabout with a traffic signal intersection at the Bombing Range Rd and Keene Rd intersection began on Monday, April 10.

The full intersection closure from Friday, April 14 at 7 a.m. to Monday, April 17 at 4 a.m. is necessary to prepare the intersection for work zone traffic according to a press release from the City of West Richland.

Detour signs will be in place throughout the weekend to help drivers navigate the area.