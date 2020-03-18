RICHLAND, WA - Bonaventure Senior Living Statement: We at Bonaventure Senior Living are deeply saddened by the passing of a Bonaventure of Tri-Cities Independent Living resident, while being a patient at a local hospital on Saturday. This morning we have been informed that the resident was diagnosed postmortem with COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss.

We have reason to believe that the resident contracted COVID-19 from outside of Bonaventure of Tri-cities. The resident travelled to the Redmond, Washington area on March 2nd, 3rd and 4th. Upon their return to Bonaventure of Tri-Cities, the resident self-quarantined to their suite due to not feeling well. The resident went to the Kadlec Emergency Room on March 12th. It is our belief that the risk to our residents and team members remains low. As a resident of our non-licensed Independent Living wing, there was no contact with our staff once self-quarantined.

At all Bonaventure Senior Living communities, including Bonaventure of Tri Cities, we have been taking aggressive measures to protect our residents and team members for more than a month:

· Securing supplies and equipment since January 31st

· Developing proactive plans and specific training since January 31st

· Screening visitors’ and employees beginning February 29th

· Limited visitors beginning February 29th

· Covid-19 weekly team member in-service and training beginning February 29th

· Screening including temperature of all residents daily beginning March 3rd

· Stopped all visitors including family members effective March 17th

· Stopped all Dining Room Services and limited activities to 5 residents or less with proper social distancing on March 17th

As of today, March 18th, we have no other confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases at any Bonaventure Senior Living location.