Bonneville Power schedules power outage in Prosser for Saturday evening

PROSSER, WA - A seven-hour planned power outage is scheduled for Benton PUD customers in Prosser from Saturday, April 17 at 11:00 p.m. to Sunday, April 18 at 6:00 a.m.
The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) has rescheduled the high priority maintenance and repair of power lines and equipment connecting the Prosser area to the regional power grid.
The work is preventative in nature and necessary to maintain the safety and reliability of the BPA electric system. To enable BPA personnel to work safely, an outage is required that will result in the loss of electric service for Benton PUD customers in Prosser.
Benton PUD reminds customers to always be prepared for outages by having flashlights, batteries and other essential supplies on hand and to make sure they have fully charged their cell phone or mobile device. Customers can also login to SmartHub to enroll in email or text notifications to receive notices when there is an outage at their home or business and when power has been restored.
A map of the impacted area and more outage preparedness information is available at BentonPUD.org, at the Benton PUD office located at 250 Gap Road, Prosser or by calling (509) 786-1841.