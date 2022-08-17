WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
The Bonnie Raitt Concert at the Wine Country Amphitheater in Walla Walla contributed to hotels in Walla Walla being completely booked according to Scott Daggatt the Event Coordinator.
"There's been a tremendous amount of economic impact on the city of Walla Walla and I've heard from other businesses too quite frankly even a bicycle shop says their selling more bicycles right now," Daggatt said.
Food trucks in the area are set up on the green turned concert space. Christopher Murray Owner of Murray's Fire Engine Pizza said the concert will help more than just the venue.
"Tonight, gosh, we've got four five-thousand people coming in tonight so that's going to impact this whole area I mean downtown is going to be busier because of it," Murray said.
Tuesday Marrin Morris will be performing bringing more people to the Walla Walla Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.