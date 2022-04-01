KENNEWICK, Wash. - If you plan on booking a flight out of state for Spring Break, you may be out of luck.
Prices have gotten higher and Spring Break for the Tri-Cities begins next week on April 4.
As activities and events return, travelers may be planning to go on vacation, but if you don't have tickets already in place you'll notice ticket prices are insanely high for both the Spokane and the Pasco Tri-Cities Airports next week.
Ticket prices to go to Los Angeles, California are priced at more than 700 dollars if you leave on Monday from those two airports.
But if you do have those tickets secured, don't forget to mask up and follow protocols inside the airport. The director of the Tri-Cities Airport, Buck Taft, says there will be consequences for travelers who are refuse to follow those restrictions, like wearing your masks.
"Penalties include fines include 500 to one-thousand for the first offenders and $1,000 to $3,000 for second offenders...in some circumstances the FAA can propose up to $37,000 per violation of unruly passengers," Taft explained.
If you still want to go out on vacation, a road trip will be a lot more affordable than purchasing one of those airline tickets. You can calculate your trip on the Gas Buddy website and click here to go to their trip calculator.
