SPOKANE, WA - Agents from the U.S. Border Patrol's Spokane Sector arrested a person in Othello who was illegally in the United States and had prior arrests for homicide and drug possession.

Through law enforcement efforts, agents determined that a person in the Othello area had legally entered the U.S. back in 2013. Authorities learned of his arrest shortly after his entry and subsequently revoked his immigration status.

At the time of his entry, immigration officials were not aware of two arrests (2008 and 2009) in Mexico for homicide and drug possession while working as a Tijuana Municipal Police officer. Agents arrested and processed him for removal proceedings and transported him to Tacoma for his immigration hearing.

"Prioritized enforcement is another tool that agents have as a means to contact and arrest individuals that are illegally in the U.S.," stated Chief Patrol Agent Henry Rolon. "We will always strive to prioritize the arrest of subjects with criminal histories that may pose a threat to our communities."