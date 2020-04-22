CALEXICO, CA – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a man convicted of a sexual offense on Monday.
The incident occurred at around 9 p.m., when remote video surveillance system operators observed, and notified Border Patrol agents in the area, of a man suspected of illegally entering the United States approximately 12 miles east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. Agents arrested the man and conducted an immigration and criminal history screening in the field before transported him to the El Centro Station.
Records checks revealed that the man identified as Gildardo Escobedo-Salazar, a 29-year-old Mexican national, had a conviction on July 18, 2016, for “Sex Abuse Third Degree” out of Umatilla County, Oregon. The man was sentenced to six months confinement and 36 months probation for his conviction.
Additionally, Escobedo was previously ordered removed from the United States on November 21, 2018. Escobedo is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution. In fiscal year 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed 33 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges after they entered the United States illegally.