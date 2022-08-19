PENDLETON, Ore.-
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) Board of Trustees has issued a statement on the attempted robbery and shooting at Wildhorse Resort and Casino on Wednesday afternoon.
"Our staff, the tribal police, our casino security, and our gaming commission did a great job making sure everyone was safe," said Kat Brigham, Chair of the Board of Trustees.
The Board would like to thank everyone who stepped up to help, from the local and tribal police, to the FBI.
"The tribe will continue efforts to improve our security, emergency response and communications to protect our tribal members, community, employees, and guests."
