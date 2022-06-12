KENNEWICK, Wash. -
One of a kind food and drinks, that's what Bougie Brunch is all about. Lore'K Garofola tells me her travels to Las Vegas, Palm Springs and Arizona inspired her to do something different than the usual brunch restaurant.
In March of 2022, she was flying home from Palm Springs when she decided to write down the inspiration on a Delta Airlines napkin.
When she got home, it was go time.
In just a couple weeks, Lore'K's brunch restaurant is set to open, and she tells me the menu is full of new and one-of-a-kind dishes.
"Just thought I should do; um you know just all the ideas that I started having. People are already asking me where is this at? Where are the other locations? Is this a franchise? Like kind of... Nope. This is going to be brand new concept all coming to fruition in about a couple weeks," she says.
The vacation inspired restaurant is full of color. From pink to purple to yellow and orange, there's no mistaking where you are.
Most menu items are being saved for the opening day, but some of the not so secret ones, Avocado Toast Flights, Mimosa Flights, Sophia's Strawberry Waffles and so much more.
In the patio dining, you can find more color and fun. From Connect 4 and Jenga to more seating.
Bougie Brunch expects to be fully open by mid July 2022. For updates on all things Bougie Brunch, click here.
