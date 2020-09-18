Boutique in Pasco helping victims of wild fires in Okanogan

PASCO, WA- Mi Gusto Es Boutique is collecting donations of food, clothes and simple necessities to help the victims of wild fires in Okanogan.

The boutique's owner Crystal Torres in the past collected toys for toy drives for the Okanogan Church during Christmas. This is because her former priest at St. Patrick's Church in Pasco is now a priest in Okanogan. Upon hearing about the fires, Torres reached out to her friend, Father Luta to see how she could help.

"I reached out to him and asked him if there was anything we could do to help him out during the fires," said Torres. "He did say there was a lot of people that lost their homes and there was a lot of necessities, so I started the Facebook post and a lot of people started donating items and bringing stuff."

Last week Torres and her team drove up donations to Okanogan. Seeing the aftermath of what the fires did to many people's homes brought her to tears.

"Sadness, crying and just the thought of seeing a lot of people lose their homes and everything that they had, it was devastating," said Torres.

Torres and her team are trying to collect more donations for this Sunday. They plan on driving up there again with a trailer full of donations. They are encouraging others to keep donating even after Sunday, because as long as there is a need they will continue to make the drive. The most rewarding part for Torres is being able to see her community come together for another community in need.

"It's just a great feeling, just seeing all the people come out and donate and actually have that feeling of helping others that really need it at this time," said Torres.

Drop of Locations:

Mi Gusto Es Boutique 122 N 4th Ave, Pasco, WA 99301

American Family Insurance 114 N 4th Ave, Pasco, WA 99301

Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs 539 N Edison St, Kennewick, WA 99336

KL Hair Studio 6403 Burden Rd A, Pasco, WA 99301

El Coliman 35 N 1st Ave, Othello, WA 99344

List of items needed: